What does the future hold for the Democratic Party? Two wins in Georgia gave them control of the Senate. They’ve held the House since 2018. And Joe Biden is the president of the United States.

But that doesn’t mean that everyone who supported Democrats in 2020 is happy. Although they voted for Biden, a vocal section of the party wasn’t exactly thrilled he was the Democratic candidate at all. They’re trying to push him further to the left than a president has ever gone before.

In the last few years, the Democratic voter base has elected politicians that are historically progressive and diverse. The party base and the party leadership have different priorities in today’s Democratic Party than were prior to the rise of former President Donald Trump.

What could the future of the Democratic Party look like? And where is the party headed in the future?

