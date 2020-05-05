Funds From “Cares” Act Expected to Reach 105 MO Counties by Wednesday; 7 Counties May be Left Out

Funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or “Cares” Act are expected to reach 105 Missouri Counties by Wednesday, but 7 counties may be left out.

7 counties have not yet submitted their certification forms to receive funding to deal with the impact of the pandemic. These counties are Platte, Osage, Randolph, Stone, Sullivan, Clinton and Clay. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he is working with some of these counties to get their certification submitted.

“I want to urge the leadership in each of those counties to work together and submit their certification form as soon as possible.”

Fitzpatrick says leadership in these counties should contact his office with questions and concerns. Missouri has received $2.4 billion dollars in federal funding, and 25 percent of that is going directly to counties.