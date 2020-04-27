Friday, May 1 // 2020 Graduating Seniors BFA Virtual Art Exhibition Launch @ SEMO Q Gallery

The artwork of spring Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) graduating seniors at Southeast Missouri State University will be displayed virtually in the “SEMO Q Gallery” launching May 1.

Graduating seniors in the Department of Art and Design were scheduled to have displayed their work in the 2020 Graduating Seniors Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibitions Apr. 20 through May 15 in the River Campus Art Gallery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those exhibitions have been canceled. The “SEMO Q Gallery” - short for “SEMO Quarantine” - will give seniors a forum for others to virtually admire their artwork.

Works featured will be in ceramics, digital art, graphic design, illustration, painting, printmaking and sculpture, representing the broad expanse of Southeast’s art programs and the creativity of its students.

The “SEMO Q Gallery” launches Friday, May 1 and will run through July. Each student’s work will be featured for one week.

The gallery will be available at: http://www.semoqgallery.com