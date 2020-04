Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve will host a live stream of their tigers on Apr. 25.

Viewers will be able to see the tigers engage in an enrichment activity with cardboard tubes.

The cardboard tube enrichment will take place on Saturday, Apr. 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. through a live stream on their main Facebook page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/157091265721098/

For more information on Crown Ridge, visit: https://crownridgetigers.com