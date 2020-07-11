Fresh Air Weekend: Padma Lakshmi; Patrick Stewart

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Padma Lakshmi, Model, Actor And TV Host, Says Above All, She's A Writer: The Top Chef host started out as a model/actress, never intending to have a career in food. But she loved to cook and to write down recipes. Her new show, Taste the Nation, explores immigrant cooking.

Bob Dylan's 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' Breathes, Expands And Contracts: The good songs on Dylan's latest record inflate with interest; the mediocre songs start to shrink and slink away. And there's a striking amount of upbeat rhythm & blues on the album.

Patrick Stewart On His Return To 'Star Trek': 'I'm Braver Now Than I Was': Stewart is back as Jean-Luc Picard in the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. He says he's changed as an actor over the years: "I am not averse to risk-taking and I don't judge myself."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

