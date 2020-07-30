Four Big Tech CEOs Testified Before Congress. Did What They Said Matter?

Big Tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, so the heads of Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple answered questions via livestream.

Here’s what that looked like. We’ll say it: It wasn’t quite what we expected.



And there’s the front page image: pic.twitter.com/gUiu58mmFD — rat king (@MikeIsaac) July 29, 2020



Committee lawmakers peppered the CEOs with questions. From Protocol’s recap of the Democratic strategy:



If it seemed like Democrats on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee were building a methodical antitrust case against the biggest tech companies Monday, that’s because they were. Lined up one after the other, transcripts of the Democrats’ exchanges with Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook would read like a detailed indictment of the companies they lead — complete with excerpts from damning documents and sometimes dissembling responses from the CEOs.



The hearing, chaired by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline, was part of a larger investigation by the House subcommittee. A report is expected in about a month detailing their work.

Could Democrats have a solid antitrust case against these powerful companies? And can anyone still check the power of Big Tech?

