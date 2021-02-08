Former Missouri Lawmaker Scott Sifton Seeks U.S. Senate Seat Held By Roy Blunt

Scott Sifton, a former Missouri State Senator, is the first Democrat to announce plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Roy Blunt.

The environmental lawyer who lives in south St. Louis County made the announcement Monday via a video released on social media.

“Missouri needs a senator who promotes truth, not conspiracy theories. And equality, not hate. A senator who trusts science instead of denying it,” Sifton said during his minute and a half long video, hitting on talking points of those critical of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Even though the seat he seeks is held by Blunt, the video starts and concludes with attacks on Josh Hawley. Sifton criticized the state’s junior senator for inciting the rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — a charge Hawley has denied.

Sifton represented parts of South St. Louis County during one term in the house and two terms in the senate. He is also a former Affton School board member.

Blunt has yet to announce a bid for re-election in November 2022, but is widely believed to be planning to run. A spokesperson for the senator said he will announce plans for his future soon. Other Republicans and Democrats are likely to join the field.

