Former Missouri Lawmaker Scott Sifton Seeks U.S. Senate Seat Held By Roy Blunt

By Jonathan Ahl 27 minutes ago
Originally published on February 8, 2021 3:17 pm

Scott Sifton, a former Missouri State Senator, is the first Democrat to announce plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Roy Blunt.

The environmental lawyer who lives in south St. Louis County made the announcement Monday via a video released on social media.

“Missouri needs a senator who promotes truth, not conspiracy theories. And equality, not hate. A senator who trusts science instead of denying it,” Sifton said during his minute and a half long video, hitting on talking points of those critical of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Even though the seat he seeks is held by Blunt, the video starts and concludes with attacks on Josh Hawley. Sifton criticized the state’s junior senator for inciting the rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — a charge Hawley has denied.

Sifton represented parts of South St. Louis County during one term in the house and two terms in the senate. He is also a former Affton School board member.

Blunt has yet to announce a bid for re-election in November 2022, but is widely believed to be planning to run. A spokesperson for the senator said he will announce plans for his future soon. Other Republicans and Democrats are likely to join the field.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Copyright 2021 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.

Tags: 
Missouri News
MO Senate Race 2022
Scott Sifton
Roy Blunt

Related Content

MO Lawmakers Advocate For Overlooked Populations In Vaccine Distribution

By & DC Benincasa - Missouri News Network Feb 4, 2021
Holley St. Germain/Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/legalcode

Missouri lawmakers are advocating for overlooked populations in Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan.

Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, met with the health and mental health policy committee Wednesday evening to evaluate Missouri’s vaccination plan.


Parson-Vescovo Blowup Shines Light On Tensions Between Governors And House Speakers

By editor Feb 4, 2021

Right around the time he was sworn in as speaker of the Missouri House, Rod Jetton invited a number of former occupants of the office to dinner.

While speaking to former Democratic Speakers Kenneth Rothman and Bob Griffin, Jetton, a Republican, said he expected success since he was serving with GOP Gov. Matt Blunt.

“And they looked at me and said, ‘Um, no it won’t be,’” Jetton said. “You're gonna have a lot of problems with the governor in your own party. It's always bad.”

MO SB 262 Aims To Raise Fuel Tax By 2 Cents Per Gallon Every Year, But Provide Rebate

By Casey Murray - Missouri News Network Feb 3, 2021
Damian Gadal/flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode

Last legislative session four different bills were introduced to at least temporarily increase Missouri’s fuel tax in order to fund the Missouri Department of Transportation — which according to the director, has $8 to $10 billion dollars of unfunded needs.

However, none of these bills were passed, and previous attempts to raise the fuel tax were shot down by Missouri voters. 

Now, Senator Dave Schatz is hoping to remodel the tax after one in South Carolina, where the fuel tax is higher, but people can apply for a rebate.

MO HB 652 Aims To Expand WIC Vouchers To Farmers Market Nutrition Program

By Tatyana Monnay - Missouri News Network Feb 5, 2021
mswine/flickr.com/photos/melaniewong/2721673428/in/photolist-6Eodzh-59vhFW/creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/legalcode

Fresh produce from farmers markets might become more accessible for women, infants and children in low-income families in Missouri as Rep. Martha Stevens introduced House Bill 652 to expand WIC vouchers to be used in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

In the Feb. 4 morning hearing, representatives from the Rural Community Committee scrutinized how the bill plans to encourage participation.

In similar food insecurity programs, the Missouri Department of Agriculture saw staggered levels of participation from county to county because of administrative costs.