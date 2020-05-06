Foiled In Baltimore: The Failed Assassination Attempt On President Lincoln

Everyone knows about Abraham Lincoln’s assassination at Ford’s Theatre in 1865. But there was another attempt on Lincoln’s life in 1861.

He was scheduled to take an 11-day railroad trip to his inauguration in Washington, D.C. A pro-South secret society conspired to kill Lincoln as he passed through Baltimore. Since Maryland was a slave state, Lincoln wasn’t in friendly territory.

Detective Allan Pinkerton and investigator Kate Warne foiled the plan as they worked with Lincoln to avoid the assassins.

Authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch tell this story as a thriller in their upcoming book “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President — and Why it Failed.”

We talk to Meltzer about this story.

