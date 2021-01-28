Related Program: 
Exposition: Southeast's River Campus Presents "The Marriage of Figaro"

By Mary Mims 4 hours ago
KRCU's Mary Mims recently spoke with Dr. Timothy Schmidt, professor of music, at Southeast Missouri State University, who is the music director and maestro for the upcoming production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Marriage of Figaro". The opera will play at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University, Fri. Jan. 29 at 7:30 PM and Sun. Jan. 31 at 3 PM. 

 It is the first time an opera has been presented on SEMO's Campus during the era of COVID-19. The staff has incorporated necessary safety procedures into rehearsals and performances. 

 In order to facilitate the necessary precautions, Music Faculty, Dr. Leslie Jones, and Dr. Timothy Schmidt collaborated to update the time period of the opera, shortened the show by changing the specialized recitative sections to English dialogue, made some judicious cuts, and decided to sing Mozart’s glorious music in the original Italian, according to the performance notes by Dr. Christopher Goeke.

  You can find a full description of the opera production, including ticketing information here.  

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
The Marriage of Figaro
Opera
Southeast River Campus
Dr. Leslie Jones
Dr. Timothy Schmidt

Related Content

“The New Normal” Brings COVID-19 Struggles To The Stage

By Madison Abanathie - Southeast Arrow Digital Editor Nov 11, 2020
Submitted by Jeff Baustert

The cast and crew of “The New Normal” decided to embrace COVID-19 in their production, instead of letting it take away from the performance.

According to Kitt Lavoie, assistant professor of theatre: acting and directing and director of “The New Normal,” the production team decided they didn’t want to shy away from the challenges COVID-19 presented them, so they incorporated their own problems as the characters’.

The Pack Returns For An Entirely Streamed Run of “The Wolves”

By Madison Abanathie - Southeast Arrow Digital Editor Oct 16, 2020
Photo submitted by Roxanne Wellington

 

As the curtain closed early on the Spring 2020 semester, River Campus productions such as “The Wolves” were thrown into uncertainty.

  

“The Wolves,” written by Sarah DeLappe, is a six-scene play focusing on a girls’ soccer team, delving into the female mind with an all-female cast directed by Roxanne Wellington. According to Public Relations and Theater Alumna Francesca Bucci, an all-female cast is typically hard to come by in theater.

  