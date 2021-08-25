Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Previews 'Sunday At The Movies' Concert At The River Campus

Chamber Music “Sundays at Three” series will kick off the 2021-22 season with a presentation celebrating film music and featuring Southeast Missouri State University faculty, students, and alumni.

“Sunday at the Movies” will take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Recital Hall at Southeast’s River Campus. Arrangements of film music will be presented by small and large chamber ensembles, with faculty, students and alumni.

Among the film composers highlighted will be John Williams, Henry Mancini, Bill Lee and Ennio Morricone. Music featured will include Williams’ theme from “Jurassic Park;” “Gabriel’s Oboe” from “The Mission,” written by Morricone; “Mo’ Better Blues” by Lee; and Mancini’s “Moon River.”

The program will also include songs from some popular Disney films, including “Bella Notte” from “Lady and the Tramp,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King,” and the theme from “The Incredibles.”

Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni, series director and associate professor of single reeds at Southeast, spoke with 'Caffe Concerto' host Mary Mims, and gave a preview of the "Sunday At The Movies" concert, and the "Sundays at Three" series.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.