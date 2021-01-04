Everything You Need To Know About The Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

The presidential election is over, but the fight for control of Congress is still ongoing in Georgia. Georgia’s GOP Senators didn’t win enough of the state’s votes to declare victory outright in November. Incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are on the campaign trail painting an ominous portrait of the future should their respective opponents, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, prevail in the special election.

If both Democrats win, the Senate would be split 50 seats to 50 seats between the two parties. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking votes.

Meanwhile, the current president isn’t making things any easier for his party’s candidates in the state. The Washington Post obtained tape of President Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” more votes to overturn his loss in Georgia.



How is the race shaping up just a day ahead of the Jan. 5 election? And what could its results mean for the pandemic and the Biden administration? We talk with Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, WABE’s Emma Hurt and more guests about the view from the Peach State.

