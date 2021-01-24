Elisapie: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.

Elisapie returns to Tiny Desk for a show-stopping performance from Montreal, with the disco globe of our dreams helping to light her set. Elisapie, in both her songs and work, is a resounding advocate of First Nations culture in Canada. In her set, she harnesses an incredible energy with electrifying, emotive vocals. This set took place on the final night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"Qanniuguma"

"Wolves Don't Live by the Rules"

"Arnaq"

MUSICIANS

Elisapie: vocals

Jean-Sébastien Williams: guitar

Joshua Toal: bass

Jason Sharp: saxophone

Robbie Kuster: drums

