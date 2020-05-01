Dixie Chicks Delays New Album, Offers 'Julianna Calm Down'

Dixie Chicks may have delayed Gaslighter, the group's first album in 14 years, until a summer date yet to be announced, but they still want us to hear new music. "Julianna Calm Down," named for Emily Strayer's daughter, is a inspirational letter to young women in toxic relationships. "Put on your best shoes, and strut the f*** around like you've got nothing to lose," Natalie Maines sings over a sparkling pop production very much of Jack Antonoff's doing, as mandolin, pizzicato strings and acoustic guitar dance around to "show off your best moves."



Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.