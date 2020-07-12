Discover Nature: Great Blue Heron

By 1 hour ago
  • Missouri Department of Conservation / KRCU

July 12 - July 18

Discover nature and learn about a bird that was likely one of the earliest inhabitants of our continent. According to fossil records, the great blue heron inhabited our continent around the same time as mammoths and saber-toothed cats.

Found in Missouri’s wetland areas, this elegant bird will stand tall at attention, creating no ripple. He waits for his prey to approach, then spears it with his bill before flipping it into the air and swallowing it whole. He then resumes his post, preferring to fish and live alone.

The great blue heron is the largest of the North American herons, reaching a height of 4 feet and a wingspan of close to 7 feet across. They fly through the air with their necks folded into an S-shape, flapping their wings in long, lazy, rhythmic beats.

At this time of year, the young bird’s feathers and wing muscles are sufficiently developed for flight and its parents are intent on raising their chicks to a fully grown state.

They gather after wintering to nest. Extravagant rituals exist between courting herons. They preen, dance, flash elegant feather plumes, and touch necks and beaks. When a male chooses a female he offers her a twig as the first of many gifts she will use to construct her nest.

After breeding and raising their young, the birds will part ways to spend their winters alone and meet back again the following spring.

To keep track of current natural events like when great blue herons will be raising their young, you can get your own Natural Events Calendar from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
discover nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Biology of Black Bears

By Jul 5, 2020
MDC

Discover nature this week in Ursus americanus, or the American Black Bear – the largest and heaviest wild mammal in Missouri.

The black bear is the only bear found in Missouri and most of them live south of the Missouri River.

For black bears in Missouri, the fur is predominantly glossy black; the muzzle is brown, and there is usually a white patch on the chest. Males and females look alike, though females are usually smaller than males. Black bears can weigh anywhere from around 100 to 900 pounds.

Discover Nature: Bats Bear Young

By Jun 28, 2020
Missouri Department of Conservation. / KRCU

June 28 - July 4

Get outside and discover nature as bats begin to bear their young this week.  One way you can discover nature is by helping to protect the Indiana bat.

The nocturnal habits of bats, their affinity for eerie places like caves, and silent, darting flight have made them the subjects of folklore and superstition. They’re the only mammals capable of true flight, and they’re active at a time when most people prefer to be indoors. 