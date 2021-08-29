Discover Nature: Garden Spiders in Missouri

By 2 hours ago
  • A garden spider.
    A garden spider.
    Missouri Department of Conservation. / KRCU

Discover Nature this week with garden spiders in Missouri. It’s a shame that Little Miss Muffet was too frightened to meet the spider that sat down beside her. She would have discovered that spiders are exceptional creatures.

Black-and-yellow garden spiders are easy to find. They are common in gardens, fields, and urban backyards. A black-and-yellow garden spider is adorned with yellow-orange markings on its black body. This spider is large, with fully-grown females reaching an inch or more in length. Males resemble females but are only half as large.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about a garden spider is its beautiful web. Webs are circular and often more than two feet in diameter. Silken threads run spirally from the center of the web, where the spider weaves a zigzag band. The spider rests, head down, in the center of the web and waits for unsuspecting prey. Garden spiders eat a variety of insects, including grasshoppers and katydids.

Garden spiders are harmless and fun to watch. They are superb architects and play an important part in controlling insect populations. So, the next time you see a spider, don’t be frightened away. Instead, we recommend that you sit down beside it.

Learn more about Missouri’s garden spiders at MissouriConservation.org.

Tags: 
discover nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Missouri's Nocturnal Insects

By Aug 22, 2021
flickr user terry priest (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Discover Nature this week with Missouri’s nocturnal insects. Why is it that when insects hit your windshield, they seem to hit right where you are looking? Who are these insects, and why are they out flying around? The answer to the first question is pure coincidence. The answers to the other questions are a bit more involved.

Discover Nature: Ladybugs in Missouri

By Aug 15, 2021
flickr user barb howe (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

They go by names such as the lady beetle or ladybird beetle, but you may be most familiar with one. There are more kinds of beetles than any other insect in the world. And of all the beetles, the most well-known may be the ladybug.