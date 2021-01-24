Discover Nature: The Bald Eagle

By 33 minutes ago
  • American Bald Eagle Catching a Fish
    American Bald Eagle Catching a Fish
    Missouri Department of Conservation

In the early 1970s, America’s bald eagles were headed for extinction, and had become an endangered species. Although extinction is a natural process, the worldwide rate of extinctions has increased alarmingly due to human activities. 

For example, the bald eagle’s problems were caused by destruction of its habitat (lakes, rivers, and marshes), disturbance of its nests (often large and can be 13 feet deep and 8 feet across), pesticide and lead contamination of its prey (fish or carrion), and illegal hunting and trapping.

While extinction is forever, endangered means there is still hope to pull a species back from the brink. Congress banned the most harmful pesticides in the early 1970s, strict protective laws were enforced, critical eagle habitat was identified and protected, and eagles were reintroduced to areas where they had once flourished.

In 2007, they were removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species -- their recovery aided by the help and support of public and private landowners. Today, both the breeding range and the population size of bald eagles are expanding.

Eagles generally mate for life (reaching maturity around age 4 or 5), but if one of the pair disappears or dies, the survivor finds another mate, with courtship including special calls and flight displays.

More information about bald eagles in Missouri can be found online at mdc.mo.gov.  

Related Content

Discover Nature: The Best Winter Coat

By Jan 17, 2021
Missouri Department of Conservation

When winter winds chill us to the bone, we bundle up in sweaters, down vests and fleece parkas. Wild animals, on the other hand, must endure the cold.

Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter

By Jan 10, 2021
Missouri Department of Conservation

Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’.