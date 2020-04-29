Designing Our World: Accessibility In Tech

Can someone who is blind easily use Instagram? And can someone who is deaf use YouTube? Every day thousands of new mobile apps are released, social media platforms develop new features, and more tech is integrated into our lives. But is this new technology being designed for everyone?

It’s usually a toss-up. Not only are some companies losing a portion of the population, but they may be losing out on opportunities for innovation. Often, accessibility design like voice to text and Siri becomes the next big thing in technology.

But do companies design these features with those intentions in mind? What’s needed to make technology more accessible to everyone?

We talk about the state of tech accessibility today, and what companies can do to design their products with everyone in mind.

A transcript for this show will be available after the audio is available.

