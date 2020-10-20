Deadline Is Wednesday To Request Absentee Or Mail-In Ballots For The November Election

The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot or a no-excuse mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21. In-person absentee voting, for those who fall into one of seven categories, will continue through Monday, November 2.

Registered voters who are eligible to cast an absentee ballot may do so in person from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville in Springfield. The clerk’s office will also be open for in-person absentee voting at that location on Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters who cast mail-in absentee ballots and don’t meet certain criteria must have their ballots notarized, and all who cast a no-excuse mail-in ballot must get a notary’s signature.

