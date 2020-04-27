Criteria For COVID-19 State Testing In Missouri Is Expanding

Up to now, the Department of Health and Senior Services has allowed only symptomatic close contacts of a suspected COVID-19 patient or a lab-confirmed patient and symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders to be tested, according to a news release.

DHSS has now approved state testing for symptomatic residents of congregate living facilities whose residents are at higher risk for poor outcomes; symptomatic hospitalized patients who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19; and symptomatic patients who are at high risk for negative health outcomes from the illness.

Those who don’t meet those criteria can still be tested through private laboratories.

