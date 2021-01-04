Related Program: Going Public With COVID Guidelines, Christmas Country Church Tour Manages To Hold Event For 16th Year By Clayton Hester • 11 minutes ago Related Program: Going Public ShareTweetEmail Old McKendree Chapel Credit Clayton Hester / KRCU Listen Listening... / 6:33 KRCU's Clayton Hester takes you on the Christmas Country Church Tour - a holiday tradition that’s in its 16th year and managed to keep its annual visits happening despite the pandemic. Original Vincentian cabin at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Credit Clayton Hester / KRCU Tags: Perry County Heritage TourismLutheranBaptistOld McKendree ChapelPerry CountyMethodistRoman Catholic ChurchGP PodcastGoing PublicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.