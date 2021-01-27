COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Details; Success Rate; Update For Southeast Missouri: 01/27/21

By John Moore 3 hours ago
According to a recent press release from SoutheastHEALTH, distribution and administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues in the Southeast Missouri Area. Currently, the area is in the Phase 1B - Tier 1 of Missouri COVID-19 vaccination plan. This group includes individuals over the age of 65, or those with qualifying pre-existing conditions.

The State of Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 27, showed 10.2 percent of Cape Girardeau County residents, have received the first dose of the vaccine--compared to the 4.7% vaccination rate statewide.

Vaccination clinics have been set up in several southeast Missouri counties. Those receiving the first dose ranges from 1 to 8.1% in Scott County, making it the second highest on the state COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Jan. 25, 290,138 Missourians had received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. 374,742, Missouri residents have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

SoutheastHEALTH officials said that weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be scheduled in February.

SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinics have already been conducted at these locations: Southeast Hospital; Missouri Delta Medical Center, Sikeston; Madison Memorial Medical Center, Fredericktown; Iron County Medical Center, Pilot Knob; Pemiscot Memorial Hospital, Hayti; Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Poplar Bluff; SoutheastHEALTH West Campus Medical Plaza, Cape Girardeau; Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, Dexter; Jackson Civic Center, Jackson; and Perry County Memorial Hospital, Perryville.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list with SoutheastHEALTH, you may visit SEhealth.org/COVID. Cape Girardeau County has also posted a COVID-19 vaccine information and waiting list at cgcohealthdept.com. You are not required to be a Cape county resident to be on the list, and do not need to sign up on this list, if you are on another waiting list. 

For more details on the COVID-19 vaccines and progress statewide, the State of Missouri has also set up a dashboard to monitor the vaccination phases and rates by each county.

Related Content

Missouri Officials Say All Health Workers Will Get Coronavirus Vaccines This Month

By Sarah Fentem Jan 11, 2021

Missouri officials say the state is on track to give coronavirus vaccine to all its health care workers by the end of this month, but it will be a long time until everyone in Missouri has received a dose.

The federal government is shipping an additional 73,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, Gov. Mike Parson said.

About 105,000 health care workers in the state have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine. That’s about one-third of the state’s more than 350,000 patient-facing health care workers.

Missouri Governor Activates National Guard To Assist In Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts

By Jaclyn Driscoll Jan 20, 2021

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson activated the National Guard on Wednesday to help get more people the coronavirus vaccine as doses become available to the state.

There will be nine National Guard teams deployed throughout the state, one for each of Missouri’s Highway Patrol regions, and each team can vaccinate up to 2,500 people per day.

"The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine," Parson said.

Slow Vaccine Rollout Means Missouri Teachers Will Have To Wait For COVID-19 Protection

By Elle Moxley Jan 14, 2021

Missouri education officials still don’t know when or how teachers will receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman Mallory McGowin told the state board yesterday that because Missouri hasn’t received as many doses as anticipated, it’s still in phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan. That category includes patient-facing health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities but very few school employees.