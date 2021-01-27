COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Details; Success Rate; Update For Southeast Missouri: 01/27/21

Listen here.

According to a recent press release from SoutheastHEALTH, distribution and administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues in the Southeast Missouri Area. Currently, the area is in the Phase 1B - Tier 1 of Missouri COVID-19 vaccination plan. This group includes individuals over the age of 65, or those with qualifying pre-existing conditions.

The State of Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 27, showed 10.2 percent of Cape Girardeau County residents, have received the first dose of the vaccine--compared to the 4.7% vaccination rate statewide.

Vaccination clinics have been set up in several southeast Missouri counties. Those receiving the first dose ranges from 1 to 8.1% in Scott County, making it the second highest on the state COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Jan. 25, 290,138 Missourians had received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. 374,742, Missouri residents have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

SoutheastHEALTH officials said that weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be scheduled in February.

SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinics have already been conducted at these locations: Southeast Hospital; Missouri Delta Medical Center, Sikeston; Madison Memorial Medical Center, Fredericktown; Iron County Medical Center, Pilot Knob; Pemiscot Memorial Hospital, Hayti; Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Poplar Bluff; SoutheastHEALTH West Campus Medical Plaza, Cape Girardeau; Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, Dexter; Jackson Civic Center, Jackson; and Perry County Memorial Hospital, Perryville.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list with SoutheastHEALTH, you may visit SEhealth.org/COVID. Cape Girardeau County has also posted a COVID-19 vaccine information and waiting list at cgcohealthdept.com. You are not required to be a Cape county resident to be on the list, and do not need to sign up on this list, if you are on another waiting list.

For more details on the COVID-19 vaccines and progress statewide, the State of Missouri has also set up a dashboard to monitor the vaccination phases and rates by each county.