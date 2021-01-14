Consumer Handbook: What To Do Before Joining A Gym

Listen here.

If your goal is to lose weight, get in better shape, or improve your overall health, deciding to join a gym may be the first step. However, don't just sign up at the first gym you see or visit. Before signing on the dotted line, research all of your options first.

Get the most from a gym membership by determining your fitness goals in advance. This will help you select a facility that is most appropriate for you. Consult with your physician before embarking on a new fitness regiment, especially if there are medical conditions that might be a concern.

Figure out your priorities. What is most important to you? Will a convenient location and extended hours help you stick to your fitness plan? Will a variety of equipment or classes keep you motivated? Do you work out while traveling and prefer a chain with numerous outlets?

Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the businesses respond to complaints. This information may help you narrow down the list of gyms you want to tour in person.

Take a tour. Make sure the gym has the equipment, classes, and trainers you need or expect. Pay attention to things that are important to you, whether it’s the cleanliness of the showers or the availability of Wi-Fi. Ask questions and make sure you understand all the rules. Find out if there are busy times, wait times for equipment, whether classes require pre-registration, availability, and cost of trainers, etc.

Ask how the gym staff is keeping up with COVD-19 policies and maintaining the cleanliness of the facilities.

Finally, ask questions about limited free trials. Gyms often give a one-week free pass for potential members; this is a great way to see if the gym is a good fit for you.