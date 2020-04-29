Consumer Handbook: Small Businesses, Don't Fall For A Phony SBA Grant Offer

Listen here.

Small business owners are getting hit with a lot of information and making tough decisions on how to survive the COVID-19 crisis. Emails are coming in from every direction about local, state, and federal government relief loans. They're also sifting through advice on how to keep employees, maintaining a safe work environment, and tips on how to stay secure online.

With all of these messages flooding in, it’s easy to mistake a scam for a real offer. One example of a recent scam targeting small business owners involves a grant.

An email, text, or caller ID appears to be from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) or an attorney representing the SBA. They say they’re offering grants just for small businesses affected by the outbreak. The application looks simple and may involve completing a short form requesting banking and business information. After being approved, the business owner is asked to pay a processing fee up to a couple thousand dollars.

BBB has received several recent reports about a sophisticated new twist. After the scammers contact business owners about the grant, a friend then reaches out through Facebook. This friend claims to have successfully received money from the exact same grant, and wants you to know about the program. What a coincidence! Naturally, the “friend” is not really a friend, but a compromised Facebook account, contacting all of your friends on Facebook.

No matter how convincing the idea sounds and how much your business could use “free” money, don’t fall for it. If you receive an offer that appears to come from the SBA or another state or local government small business agency, research it before sharing any personal information.

For information on business resources and loans, you can access the SBA’s website here.