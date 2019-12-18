The Confirmation Of Brett Kavanaugh

In the fall of last year, a professor named Christine Blasey Ford testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school. Despite testimony that transfixed the nation and other allegations of sexual misconduct, the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus’ new book chronicles how Justice Kavanaugh made it to the Supreme Court and the legacy of his confirmation.

One of her recent pieces compares the current impeachment proceedings to the Kavanaugh hearings.



There are many ways in which the impeachment proceedings against President Trump feel like Kavanaugh 2.0. From the conservative vantage point, perhaps the greatest similarity is the deep sense of aggrievement about the motives of Kavanaugh’s critics then and Trump’s now. Those seeking to impeach the president over his conduct with respect to Ukraine have long been searching desperately for something, anything, with which to take down the designated victim.



Marcus also gives us her take on the 2020 Democratic field of presidential candidates and a general update on the business of Congress as the year rushes to a close.

Ruth Marcus, Author, Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover; columnist, The Washington Post; @RuthMarcus

