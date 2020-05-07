Coming Of Age In The Age Of Coronavirus?

Virtual classrooms. Digital happy hours. Canceled concerts. For many, regular life happenings have been thrown into uncertainty or canceled altogether during the pandemic.

But while some things can be postponed, there are major life events that just can’t wait. High school proms, bar and bat mitzvahs and graduations might look a little different right now because of social distancing recommendations. But milestone celebrations are still happening.

If you’re marking a rite of passage during the pandemic, how have you changed the ritual?

Find Shankar Vedantam’s speech to the Class of 2020 right here.

