Census To Finish Count Month Early

By editor 38 minutes ago
Originally published on August 4, 2020 11:32 am

In a move that could impact voting representation for years moving forward, the Census Bureau confirmed this week that it will cut short its count of the population a month early.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR national correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

