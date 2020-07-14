Both Los Angeles and San Diego schools will start the school online, due to the danger posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic is not under control,” a join statement from the two school districts said. Over 825,000 students are enrolled in both districts.

The decision comes as California governor Gavin Newsom ordered many indoor businesses to close, including bars, movie theaters and restaurants.

But President Donald Trump and his Education Secretary, Betsey DeVos, continue to push for schools to reopen so parents and caretakers can return to work. Over 135,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States.

How will school districts know when it’s safe to get back to school? And what conditions would make it so?

