British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Fiancée Carrie Symonds Announce Birth Of Son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a father again. He and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, announced Wednesday morning that she gave birth to a baby boy. Mother and baby are doing "very well," according to a spokesperson for the couple.

Johnson and Symonds thanked the "fantastic NHS maternity team" for their work delivering the child at a London hospital. This is the second time this month Johnson has personally thanked England's National Health Service. The first was after he was treated in an intensive care unit for COVID-19.

After a three-week absence, Johnson returned to work Monday and urged the nation to continue to adhere to the national lockdown, warning of the risk of another spike in coronavirus cases.

"This is the moment when we can press home our advantage," said Johnson, referring to a declining number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals. "It is also the moment of maximum risk."

The U.K. has confirmed more than 161,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 21,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

Symonds, 32, also displayed symptoms of the respiratory disease during her pregnancy. Earlier this month, she announced that she was feeling better.

Johnson, 55, is the father of at least six children, four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he is divorced, and one with art consultant Helen Macintyre, with whom he had an affair.

Asked during the election campaign last December by LBC radio how many children he had, the prime minister declined to answer, saying he didn't think the nation wanted to hear about it.

"I love my children very much," Johnson said, "but they are not standing at this election."

