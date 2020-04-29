Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion On The Delightfully Braggadocious 'Savage (Remix)'

Houston hotties, roll up.

Two months after releasing Suga, ferocious rapper Megan Thee Stallion returns with a royal guest on a remix of that project's lead single.

Over the course of four minutes, fellow Houston native Beyoncé adds four original verses to "Savage (Remix)," bragging about how her hips would rule TikTok and inheriting her attitude from the mother monarch, Tina Knowles, over a subtly pounding, house-music-indebted piano. And because "classy" comes first, both Megan and Beyoncé have pledged to give their portions of the song's proceeds to Bread of Life, a Houston nonprofit providing disaster relief to those impacted by COVID-19.

Last month, Meg gave a middle finger to The Man when she filed a suit against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Meg had entered renegotiations with her label after signing to Jay-Z's management company, Roc Nation, and alleges that she was blocked from releasing new music after talks went south. A judge in Texas granted Megan a temporary restraining order against 1501 and its CEO, Carl Crawford, which allowed her to drop Suga on March 6. (Crawford has denied the allegations.)

Megan carved out a name for herself last year with the motto, if not the song, of summer after releasing the catchphrase-laden mixtape Fever in May. After appearing as one of the four surprise headliners for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Fest in October 2019, Megan told NPR in a post-show interview that she would premiere a new alter-ego on her forthcoming debut album.

"Her name is Suga. She's besties with Tina Snow," she explained.

Although the titular character of Suga appears on last month's mixtape, Megan's proper debut album is still to come.

