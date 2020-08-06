Beirut Explosion Update: Lebanon Detains 16 People As Part Of Inquiry

Authorities in Lebanon have detained 16 people as part of an urgent investigation into the enormous explosion that devastated Beirut's port area and much of the city on Tuesday. The blast has been traced to an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse.

Judge Fadi Akiki, a government representative at the military court, said more than 18 people have been questioned so far, including port and customs officials, he said, according to Lebanon's state news agency.

There are currently 16 people in custody, Akiki said, while others remain under investigation.

The enormous blast killed at least 137 people and injured thousands more. Emergency crews have been working to find all the victims, sifting through rubble and collapsed structures.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut on Thursday, in a heralded trip in which Macron said he was there to offer support to Lebanon's people – but not necessarily its government.

"This explosion is the beginning of a new era," Macron said, describing French disaster aid as a catalyst for political reform.

"Lebanon is in need of change and of a new political contract," Macron said. He added, "I am not here to support the state or the government; I am here to support the Lebanese people."

Well-wishers and passers-by seemed the return the sentiment, as crowds of people gathered around Macron when he surveyed the damage in Beirut's streets. Many in the crowd vented their fury at Lebanon's leaders.

"Down with the regime!" Beirut residents chanted as Macron's group moved through the city.



