August 4 Primary: Voters Approve Medicaid Expansion, Rehder Wins Primary, Dickerson Defeats Opponent

Yesterday’s election meant voters were pulling a Republican or Democratic ballot, but the thing on every voter’s ballot yesterday was a medicaid expansion amendment- which Missouri voters approved. This will mean an expansion of Medicaid for individuals 19 to 64 who are at or below 133% of the federal poverty level when it takes effect on July 1, 2021.

Mike Parson will be running to retain the position of governor with yesterday’s victory in the polls.

Current Auditor Nicole Galloway won the democratic primary, vying to run against Parson in November.

Current Lt. Gov. Kehoe is a winner of his party’s primary to run for the office.

State Representative Holly Rehder of Scott City will be the Republican to run in the District 27 seat. She faced off against State Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau. This covers the areas of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne Counties. That seat is currently occupied by Wayne Wallingford, who is currently nearing the end of his last term. Rehder is currently serving out the remainder of her term as the state representative of 148, which she leaves after reaching her term limit.

Swan approaches the end of her last term as the representative of District 147, also term limited. Rehder and Swan had a narrow margin between the two, with the difference of roughly 140 votes.

Current Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson defeated contender Drew Juden, former Missouri Department of Public Safety director.

The Republican to run for the district 3 state senate seat will be Elaine Freeman Gannon; this includes Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Iron County, Reynolds County, Washington County, and part of Jefferson county

Contenders for the US House district 8 seat were uncontested in their parties. Republican incumbent Jason Smith will face Democratic challenger Kathy Ellis in November.