Related Program: 
Almost Yesterday

Almost Yesterday: The Sinking of The Stonewall

By 47 minutes ago
  • Library of Congress

It seems like almost yesterday that the steamboat the "The Stonewall" burned and sank just south of Neely's Landing, Missouri. It was October 27, 1869 and the sidewheeler "The Stonewall" was travelling south on the Mississippi with tons of cargo -- about 300 passengers, 200 head of livestock -- bound for Cape Girardeau, Memphis and New Orleans.

A candle or lantern must have overturned on to some of the hay stored in the lower deck, a fire erupted, which fanned by the cool October breeze, spread rapidly to the wooden structure of the ship. Alerted by the cry of "Fire" the pilot desperately sought to navigate the steamer toward the Illinois shore. But the river was low and the big vessel crunched into a submerged sandbar just about 100 yards from the bank.

To save themselves from burning, passengers and crew were forced to leap overboard into the cold waters of the Mississippi. Some were able to swim ashore, a few were saved by residents of Illinois who launched small boats and pulled people out of the water. But unfortunately, 209 people did not make it to safety and drowned in the river.

It was one of the worst disasters to occur on our inland waterways. Survivors and residents of Illinois stood on the bank and watched "The Stonewall" burn for nearly two hours and then the river became eerily dark and quiet.

Bodies were recovered from the river for days following "The Stonewall" sinking and they were buried south of Neely's Landing. It was such a tragic night on the river -- that although it was over 130 years ago, it seems like Almost Yesterday.

Tags: 
Almost Yesterday

Related Content

Almost Yesterday: The Hill-Burton Act

By Jul 7, 2020
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Congress passed the “Hospital Survey and Construction Act” which became Public Law 725. This act provided funds to hospitals, nursing homes, and chronic care facilities, which had declined during the Great Depression and World War II.

By 1945 and the end of World War II, many American hospitals were obsolete – and approximately 50% of the nation’s counties had no hospital facilities at all.

Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville

By Jun 30, 2020
15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana.  The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament.