Almost Yesterday: The shoe industry comes to Cape Girardeau

By 1 hour ago
  • Shoe Factory September 9, 1907
    September 9, 1907
    Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Company of St. Louis opened a manufacturing plant in Cape Girardeau. The date was September 9, 1907 and this proved to be a significant development in the economic growth of the city.

In 1900 Cape Girardeau was a small community of fewer than 5000 residents. But it was eager to grow. In 1904 a railroad connected Cape to St. Louis, enabling residents to visit the World’s Fair and bringing frequent visitors from St. Louis. Leaders of the community identified a need for a factor or sizable business enterprise that could create jobs and increase the population that had grown slowly during the last half of the 19th Century.

In September of 1906, the owners of the Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Company arrived in Cape to announce that they were interested in establishing a new factory and were considering such possible sites as Quincy and Mount Vernon, Illinois; Washington, Missouri; and Cape Girardeau.

The company executives returned in November to indicate that they would build a factory in Cape that would have the capacity to manufacture 19,000 pairs of shoes per day, and within twelve years would have an annual payroll of $2 million … if the city would donate the land for the factory and provide $60,000 in cash to assist in the erection of the building.

By late December of 1906, the company’s requirements were met and construction was soon underway. On September 9, 1907, the Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Factory opened at 700 North Main Street. Within a few months there were 700 employees.

Cape Girardeau was poised to grow.

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Elijah Parish Lovejoy visited Apple Creek Presbyterian Church near Pocahontas, Missouri. It was May 22, 1835 when Lovejoy visited the frame church one mile south of Pocahontas.

Lovejoy was born in Albion, Maine in 1802, graduated first in his class at Colby College and came to St. Louis as a school teacher. In 1831 he joined the Presbyterian Church and returned east to study at the Princeton Theological Seminary, returning to St. Louis in 1833 as the pastor of the Presbyterian Church of that city.

It seems like almost yesterday that one of the great legends of Southeast Missouri was born. On the afternoon of August 14, 1902, William Helms, a farmer near Hopewell, Missouri stopped to water his horse in a stream under a railroad trestle near Irondale. As he turned to leave he heard the muffled cry of a child. To his great surprise he found the sound coming from a suitcase that was on the river’s bank at the water’s edge. Inside the suitcase he found a baby boy with an extra set of clothes and a spool of black thread.

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a group of young men in Cape Girardeau, Missouri decided to start a band. Under the leadership of Captain C. F. Schuchert, twelve young men who were musically inclined – and had instruments - came together and became a popular group, performing at parades, picnics and public events. In their first years they were identified as “Schuchert’s Cornet Band.”

In 1910 Captain Schuchert’s son, Clarence, assumed leadership of the band and changed the name to “Schuchert’s Concert Band.”

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a young man named Apostle Paul Vance of Fredericktown first took to the air. The year was 1941 and the location was a small air strip west of Cape Girardeau along Highway 74.

From that first flight in 1941 to the spring of 2009 Paul Vance accumulated approximately 23,000 hours of flight time – equal to almost three full years in the air.