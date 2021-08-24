Almost Yesterday: Edwin Hubble

By 5 hours ago
  • Edwin Hubble
    Edwin Hubble

It seems like almost yesterday that a teacher told me when I was very young, that the Milky Way was the very end of our universe. Like many youngsters I was curious about the end of the universe and what was beyond the Milky Way.

The Hubble Space Telescope.

The person who helped all of us more clearly understand our complex galactic world was Edwin Hubble of Marshfield, Missouri. Most recognized for the Hubble Space Telescope which was named in his honor, this remarkable young man was an outstanding high school athlete, winning the Missouri State HighJump championship, and leading the University of Chicago to their first college championship in basketball.

Hubble first graduated with a degree in law, and then went back to graduate school in Chicago to study science and the universe. He became the first astronomer to use the new Hale Telescope at the Palomar Observatory near San Diego. His findings there changed the scientific view of the universe. He created a system for classifying galaxies grouping them according to their images and arranging them and what are now called "Hubble sequences."

Hubble went on to estimate the distances to 24 extra-galactic Nebuale, using a variety of methods. In 1929 Hubble examined the relationship between these distances and their radial velocities. It seems like almost yesterday that this scientist from a small town in western Missouri changed how we think about our world. This is Frank Nickell.

Tags: 
Almost Yesterday

Related Content

Almost Yesterday: A Skunk Visits Jackson High School

By Aug 17, 2021
flickr user Christa Gampp

In the fall of 1938 Mark Scully was named the principal of Jackson High School in Jackson, Missouri. Young Mark Scully said that his days as principal and teacher in Jackson were some of the most enjoyable of his 47 year career. Well…all but one.

Almost Yesterday: The Erlbacher-Gearhart "Crank In"

By Aug 10, 2021

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a “crank-in” was held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The motive that brought approximately eighty “Crankers” from across the United States and Canada together on the first weekend in April of 2011 was the unveiling of the Erlbacher-Gearhart hand-powered, knitting machine invented in the last half of the nineteenth century in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.