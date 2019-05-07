Related Program: 
Almost Yesterday

Almost Yesterday: The Battle of Pilot Knob

By May 7, 2019
  • A Confederate General planned to attack St. Louis in an effort to draw Union forces away from Atlanta. The two sides met at the small mining town of Pilot Knob for a brief but bloody battle.
    Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Union troops under General William Tecumseh Sherman were moving south against Atlanta. General Kirby Smith, Commander of the Confederate Trans-Mississippi Department, saw Missouri as a place to strike a blow at the Union by making a direct threat upon St. Louis. This, he believed, would force the transfer of Union troops from Atlanta, thus saving that vital supply center.

General Sterling Price, a former governor of Missouri, was selected to lead the expedition, and in early September of 1864 Price assembled 12,000 troops in Pocahontas, Arkansas and moved into Missouri heading toward the small mining town of Pilot Knob. There, Price thought, he could gain control of the St. Louis and the Iron Mountain Railroads, providing easy access to St. Louis. It seemed a swift and straightforward plan to alter the course of the war.

By September 25 the Confederate forces were gathered near Fredericktown and prepared to move on Pilot Knob. In anticipation of the Confederate assault, General Thomas Ewing and a contingent of Iowa Volunteers arrived at Fort Davidson, a small earthen fort close to Pilot Knob. They arrived only a few hours prior to the attack.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on September 27, Confederate cannon fired from the top of Shepherd Mountain and a frontal assault upon Fort Davidson resulted in a brief but intense engagement with many casualties.

Price’s Confederates pulled back to regroup, while Ewing held a counsel of war culminating in a midnight decision to evacuate the fort. Within two hours, Union men and supplies were out of Fort Davidson and moving north towards Leesburg. The Battle of Pilot Knob was over. St. Louis was not threatened – and Atlanta was burned.

The Fredericktown Railroad Depot

By Oct 9, 2012
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Fredericktown, Missouri Railroad Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This was the first of only three structures in Madison County currently listed on the National Register.

The national recognition of the Fredericktown Depot calls attention to the important role that the community played as a transportation center of this important mining and timber region.

Almost Yesterday: Cape Girardeau Municipal Band Begins

By Jun 4, 2019
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band was first formed in 1900. The group was originally called "Schuchert's Cornet Band."
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a group of young men in Cape Girardeau, Missouri decided to start a band. Under the leadership of Captain C. F. Schuchert, twelve young men who were musically inclined – and had instruments - came together and became a popular group, performing at parades, picnics and public events. In their first years they were identified as “Schuchert’s Cornet Band.”

In 1910 Captain Schuchert’s son, Clarence, assumed leadership of the band and changed the name to “Schuchert’s Concert Band.”

Old Man Haggerty Dies

By Oct 9, 2012
December 1863
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that The Cape Girardeau Argus newspaper carried an editorial tribute to the oldest resident of the city, known to all as “Old Frank” Haggerty, who died in 1863 at an age in excess of 100 years.

Haggerty moved to Cape Girardeau in 1816 before Missouri was a state, accumulated some wealth which he attributed to God’s blessings and to whom he committed his life. He spent a number of years as a preacher, never married, and claimed to have no relatives in the whole wide world.

Almost Yesterday: "The Intruder" Comes to Southeast Missouri

By Nov 5, 2019
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Hollywood came to Southeast Missouri. A production company headed by prominent director Roger Corman came to Charleston and East Prairie in 1961 to produce a movie based upon Charles Beaumont’s novel about race relations and school integration in the American South.