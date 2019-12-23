All About Cape: Celebrating the Season of Giving and Receiving

The holidays will hit their peak this week and families throughout the world will celebrate the joys of giving and receiving gifts.

Before new toys overwhelm their toybox, it’s also a good time for children to move on from toys that no longer hold their interest.  Parents can encourage this by placing a Santa sack under your Christmas tree.  On Christmas eve, children are tasked with finding old toys that are still in good condition and putting in the sack for Santa to take.  Sometimes he even leaves a note for kiddos, telling them the toys will be donated to children in need.  It’s an activity that encourages gratitude and thoughtfulness during a busy season.

Figured out what you’re planning to do after Christmas? Ring in the new year with a murder mystery on the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway with dinner and drinks.

Or are you looking for a more traditional New Year’s Eve?  Several restaurants and hangouts around town will have festivities, including live music and giveaways.  If you want to party for a good cause, consider attending the 10th annual St. Jude New Year’s Eve Benefit.  You’ll enjoy live entertainment and savory food all while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  No matter your style, decide soon!  Tickets for Cape events go fast!

