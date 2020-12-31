Additional $10 Million To Go To Missouri’s A+ Scholarship Program

Millions in extra funding is going to the state’s A+ scholarship program, which is designed to help Missouri students attending a community college or technical school.

“COVID-19 has caused many more students to utilize the A+ program than originally anticipated,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “We are excited to be able to provide this additional funding and help community colleges continue to provide the full A+ scholarships for all students.”

The program provides scholarships for students from designated high schools. Eligible students must have a 95% attendance rate throughout high school, have completed at least 50 hours of unpaid tutoring and have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 among other requirements.

Parson said half of the additional $10 million is coming from federal coronavirus relief funds, while the rest is to be proposed in his recommended budget.

For interested students, the state does not notify individuals of eligibility. They must check with their high school’s A+ coordinator for eligibility status and criteria. There is no paper application to complete, but students must check with their community college or technical/vocational school to see what required materials are needed in addition to a certified high school transcript.

The program will reimburse colleges for students’ unpaid balance of tuition after non-loan federal financial aid has been applied. There is a reimbursement cap that's subject to change as tuition rates fluctuate. Currently, the maximum rate is $181 per credit hour.

