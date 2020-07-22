1A Across America: Are We Prepared For The November Election?

We’re just over 100 days from the November election. You know the candidates for the presidential contest: Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. But we’re also in the middle of a pandemic.

COVID-19 has restricted American citizens’ to move freely. Experts aren’t sure when it’ll be safe for large groups of people to be in enclosed spaces. What does that mean for going to the polls?

One option is to have everyone vote by mail. But that’s not widely accessible to every community due to infrastructure issues. Inconsistent state rules concerning voting by mail would make coordinating a major nationwide effort difficult. And some Republican politicians say voting by mail could lead to fraud, despite evidence thoroughly debunking that claim.

How can we conduct an election in November while keeping Americans safe and healthy?

