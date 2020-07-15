1A Across America: The Alabama Senate Primary And Beyond

Alabama is finishing up a Republican primary runoff. Voters decided Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach, will run against Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.



Tuberville beat Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general. Sessions was running for his old Senate seat. And The Cook Political Report says Doug Jones is “the most endangered incumbent in 2020.” Plus, Tuberville has President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

While the results of the primary will shape the coming years for the state of Alabama, some say it could have an impact on the Democrat majority in the Senate. With one fewer senator, Democrats will need to win the presidency and four Senate seats to regain control of the upper chamber of Congress. What other Senate races are Democrats competitive in?

We talk about how the race in Alabama and other key battleground states could determine which party controls the Senate.



