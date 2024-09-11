© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
MO Veterans Remember 9/11 with Acts of Service

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published September 11, 2024 at 9:50 AM CDT
The 9/11 attacks were the worst attacks on American soil since Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.
/angel_nt - stock.adobe.com
/
954687432
The 9/11 attacks were the worst attacks on American soil since Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.

On the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, veterans throughout Missouri and beyond are dedicating themselves to community service as a tribute to the fallen, continuing their commitment to service even in civilian life.

A St. Louis-based nonprofit called "The Mission Continues," which engages veterans in supporting under-resourced communities, spearheads the homage with "United in Service, Honoring 9/11," one of their four national service days.

Keith Thomas, senior director of marketing and communications for the program, explained the deep connection between 9/11 and veterans nationwide.

"That is probably the single most, highest recruited day for people to join the military," Thomas pointed out. "That was all voluntary. So, there was no draft. People signed up by the hundreds and thousands to join the military to do their part."

Close to 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks, including those on the four hijacked airplanes, in the World Trade Center, and at the Pentagon. Of those, 411 were first responders.

The "Remember the Sky" campaign by the 9/11 Memorial Museum invites people globally to post sky photos today using hashtags #neverforget911 and #rememberthesky, fostering a worldwide tribute. Thomas noted the day inspires a sense of volunteering in unity.

"I don't think there's a day that signifies selfless service more than the anniversary of 9/11," Thomas asserted. "The way people feel so inspired to want to do more and to be together."

Thomas highlights The Mission Continues operates in 45 "platoon cities" across the nation, where veterans come together to volunteer and assist those in need.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
