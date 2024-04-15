Bush joins 'Squad' in rally for $100 million defense against AIPAC backlash races

In the midst of political tensions surrounding Israel's handling of the conflict with Hamas, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is joining forces with congressional colleagues facing backlash for their stance.

The "Protect the Squad" campaign hopes to raise $100 million to stand up to rival race runners supported and funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC.

Bush emphasized the need for American citizens to stand up and advocate for peaceful solutions amid escalating violence. Her statements come as part of a broader discussion about the influence of organizations such as AIPAC on progressive lawmakers critical of Israel's policies.

"Let me be clear: The collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza is a war crime," Bush asserted. "And it's not only happening right before our eyes, it's happening with the support and the power of the United States government. And it is shameful."

AIPAC and other GOP megadonors plan to spend $100 million on campaigns targeting established progressive leaders such as Bush, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. The "Squad" is rallying to counter by raising funds by April 30, strategically timed for primary races against their AIPAC-backed opponents. The committee was filed with the Federal Election Commission Thursday.

Bush faces a tough primary against Wesley Bell in Missouri's 1st District of St. Louis County, trailing by 22 points in a February poll by Remington Research Group. Bell is supported by The Democratic Majority for Israel PAC and narrowly leads in fundraising by more than $5,000.

Meanwhile, Tlaib and Omar are financially thriving. Tlaib, who is the sole Palestinian American in Congress, raised $3.7 million in last year's fourth quarter, according to FEC filings, a sum comparable to Senate candidates. She said she stands by her colleagues to help them in their races.

"Please join me in supporting my colleagues that are standing up," Tlaib urged. "They're getting attacked right now, calls into their offices. They need to hear from the American people who know this is the answer to try to get a peace-loving solution to the violence."

All five Squad Democrats have condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. However, their criticism of U.S. military aid to Israel and of American support of Israel's fight in Gaza is seen as inflammatory by Israel's supporters. Tlaib is also reported to have $3.8 million in cash on hand.

The Missouri Public Radio News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

