Two-Minute Drill: Brady Barke Named 2021-22 Athletic Director of the Year

Southeast Missouri State University director of athletics Brady Barke was named a Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year (ADOY) by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. Barke is just the second ever Ohio Valley Conference athletic director to win the award, and the first in a decade.

The award spans seven divisions of college athletics (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges). Winners will be recognized in conjunction with the 57th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention in June.

Barke said he is truly honored and humbled to be recognized for what has been accomplished at SEMO, sharing that the award is a testament to the work of the coaches, staff and student-athletes who have bought into the vision for what SEMO Athletics can become.

SEMO has reached unprecedented success under the leadership of Barke, who is in his sixth year in the AD chair. So far in 2021-22, teams have won three OVC titles with volleyball sweeping the league's regular-season and tournament crowns, and men's track & field winning the indoor championship. Since the start of the 2019 calendar year, the Redhawks have won 14 conference championships, most in the OVC. Last school year, SEMO claimed its first-ever OVC Commissioner's Cup, the league's ultimate symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships.

