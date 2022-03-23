To Your Health: CBD Products

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about cannabis? Most people might think of the “high” effect the marijuana plant has on people. However, there is a compound in the cannabis plant that has many health benefits and it has been booming on the market recently. It is called Cannabidiol, or CBD for short.

The psychoactive ingredient in the cannabis plant is called THC. THC produces a high feeling, increased appetite, and memory impairment. Unlike THC, CBD has been shown to have a number of therapeutic benefits on diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic pain. According to the FDA, CBD can also reduce the effects of epilepsy. Currently, it is an ingredient in the pharmaceutical drug Epidiolex which lessens the frequency of seizures. CBD can be taken over the counter in a variety of forms including topical creams and tinctures, such as drops or sprays.

You might be wondering what someone who takes CBD feels like. In order to understand this it’s important to understand what the Endocannabinoid system in our bodies is. According to researchers Perry Fine and Mark Rosenfield from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, this system is responsible for helping the body maintain homeostasis. THC binds to CB1 receptors and produces a high, but CBD actually can suppress the effects of THC. In other words, CBD helps to keep your body stable. Thus, there is no “feeling” like a high when using CBD products, just a general feeling of well being.

