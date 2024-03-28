© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Scott Bellovich and James Rice

By Ashton Randolph
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:45 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
James Rice (left) and Scott Bellovich (right) visit KRCU studios to discuss their film "Dear Bridge".
KRCU Ashton Randolph
James Rice (left) and Scott Bellovich (right) visit KRCU studios to discuss their film "Dear Bridge".

Scott Bellovich and James Rice are sophmores at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Television and Film. James is also pursuing a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Acting with the Dobbin's Conservatory of Theater and Dance at SEMO.

In this episode we discuss their short film "Dear Bridge", which was awarded the Redhawk Award at the Spring 2024 Fault Line Film Festival. Scott and James share their plans for upcoming cinematic projects and aspirations for their media careers.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOArt and culture
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes