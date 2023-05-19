© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Romana Tarajova

By Raihan Rahman
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT
Romana Tarajova is a graduate student at Southeast Missouri State University pursuing an MBA in International Business.

She came from Slovakia in the Fall of 2018 to join a SEMO tennis team after she got a full scholarship, and since then was a student-athlete for 5 years. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management major and Business minor in the Spring of 2022.

She says that coming to the US is one of the best decisions she’s ever made because she’s made friends for life, as well as created some of the best memories she’ll cherish and be thankful for forever.

Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
