© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY CLOSED WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 DUE TO WATER OUTAGE
going_public._0.png
Going Public

Going Public: SEMO Offers New Degree in Agribusiness That Combines Horticulture and Cannabis

Published October 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
sven svenson.jpg
Dr. Sven Svenson

Southeast Missouri State University is now offering a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness that combines horticulture and cannabis. The degree option is brand new and SEMO is one of the few institutions and perhaps the only school that offers it. Students who complete the degree will be familiar with agribusiness, horticulture and cannabis and the chemistry side of the plant.

We sat down with Dr. Sven Svenson, Professor of Agriculture at Southeast to learn more.

Learn more about the degree.

Tags
Going Public Southeast Missouri State University
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods
Latest Episodes