Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Deborah Caldwell Previews Upcoming 2025 'Evening of Brass & Percussion' Concert

By Ella Tinsley
Published February 6, 2025 at 11:45 AM CST
Dr. Deborah Caldwell is the Assistant Professor of Trumpet at Southeast Missouri State University.
Dr. Deborah Caldwell is the Assistant Professor of Trumpet at Southeast Missouri State University.

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Deborah Caldwell about the upcoming 2025 'Evening of Brass & Percussion' Concert' on Feb. 11, 2025, in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

During the interview, Dr. Caldwell talks about these two instruments' unique pairing and repertoire across the ages, and the experience of rehearsing for this performance.

The program explores the varied sounds of brass and percussion featuring SEMO faculty Deborah Caldwell (trumpet) and Shane Mizicko (percussion).

Dr. Shane Mizicko has been the Director of Percussion at Southeast Missouri State University since 2005.
Dr. Shane Mizicko has been the Director of Percussion at Southeast Missouri State University since 2005.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
