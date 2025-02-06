Exposition: Dr. Deborah Caldwell Previews Upcoming 2025 'Evening of Brass & Percussion' Concert

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Deborah Caldwell about the upcoming 2025 'Evening of Brass & Percussion' Concert' on Feb. 11, 2025, in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

During the interview, Dr. Caldwell talks about these two instruments' unique pairing and repertoire across the ages, and the experience of rehearsing for this performance.

The program explores the varied sounds of brass and percussion featuring SEMO faculty Deborah Caldwell (trumpet) and Shane Mizicko (percussion).