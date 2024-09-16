Exposition: Dr. Gabby Baffoni Previews 'Trios By Twilight' Concert on Sept. 19th at SEMO River Campus

On this episode of 'Exposition', listen to an interview with Dr. Gabby Baffoni, Professor of Music, Single Reeds at Southeast Missouri State University, as she previews the upcoming free concert, "Trios by Twilight" in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thur. Sept. 19th, on the SEMO River Campus.

Dr. Baffoni will be joined by Dr. Andrew Braddock (viola) of Western Kentucky University and Dr. Matthew Gianforte (piano) of Murray State University for an evening of chamber music for clarinet, viola, and piano.