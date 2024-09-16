© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Gabby Baffoni Previews 'Trios By Twilight' Concert on Sept. 19th at SEMO River Campus

By Mary Collier Mims
Published September 16, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
'Caffe Concerto' host Mary Mims speaks with Dr. Gabby Baffoni, who previewed the upcoming concert: 'Trios by Twilight', Thurs. Sept. 19th at SEMO's River Campus.

On this episode of 'Exposition', listen to an interview with Dr. Gabby Baffoni, Professor of Music, Single Reeds at Southeast Missouri State University, as she previews the upcoming free concert, "Trios by Twilight" in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thur. Sept. 19th, on the SEMO River Campus.

Dr. Baffoni will be joined by Dr. Andrew Braddock (viola) of Western Kentucky University and Dr. Matthew Gianforte (piano) of Murray State University for an evening of chamber music for clarinet, viola, and piano.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
Latest Episodes