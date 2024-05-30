Exposition: Anne McCue Returns to 'Tunes at Twilight' in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Fri. May 31st

Australian-born, now Nashville resident musician and multi-talent Anne McCue will play 'Tunes at Twilight' in downtown Cape Girardeau at Ivers Square Gazebo on Fri. May 31st, 2024 at 7 p.m.

We talked with her on this episode of 'Exposition', fresh off the Trailblazing Women of Country tour.

She also breaks her 8-year drought with a 'psychedelic pop folk ride' album: WHOLLY ROLLER COASTER.

Her background:

Attended the University of Technology (Sydney) and RMIT (Melbourne) and earned her B.A. Communications. Majors- Film Production, Film Studies, Writing.

Studied guitar at the Bruce Clarke Guitar Workshop, Melbourne, Australia.

Hosts the radio show Songs On The Wire on WXNA, Nashville.

Is the Nashville Correspondent for Rhythms Magazine, Australia.

Has recorded 7 solo albums and is almost ready to release her 8th.

Has played on numerous albums by other artists including Robyn Hitchcock, Scott Miller, Emma Swift, Michelle Shocked, Merril Bainbridge...

Has played shows with Lucinda Williams, Heart, Richard Thompson, Paul Kelly, Graham Parker etc. as opening artist.

Has produced albums for Tracey Bunn, Emma Swift, Scott Miller, Jesse Correll, Ellen Starski...

Has lived in Sydney, Melbourne, Ho Chi Minh City, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Has directed and edited videos for various artists.

Is currently writing three books.

Hopes to live another 40 years at least, so as to have time to complete all creative tasks.

