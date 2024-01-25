© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Pianist Brian Woods Performs at Shuck Music Recital Hall Jan. 28th

By Ashton Randolph
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:55 PM CST
https://www.brianwoodspianist.com/

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Brian Woods.

Pianist Brian Woods is a celebrated musician touring the globe and serving as Music Director for Classical Programming at the World Chess Hall of Fame in Missouri.

His past mentors include Craig Nies, Robert Weirich, Stanislav Ioudenitch, and Donna Vince. Woods holds degrees from Vanderbilt University, University of Missouri - Kansas City, Shenandoah University, and the Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, where he completed the Artist Diploma Program on full scholarship with famed Irish pianist and Beethoven interpreter John O'Conor.

He will be performing his piano recital at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in the Shuck Music Recital Hall, on Sunday, January 28, 2023.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
